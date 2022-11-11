Khokhar formally resigns as senator

ISLAMABAD: The PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar formally resigned as a senator on Thursday, two days after he had revealed his plans to vacate his seat in the Senate much before the completion of his six-year term in March 2024, as he was elected as a senator in March 2018.

He took to his Twitter account to write, “Alhamdulillah, I have formally submitted my resignation today. I’m thankful for the positive response and support across party lines, which was far beyond my imagination.” He was referring to applause he earned from politicians, mainly the PTI leadership, for stepping down as a senator because of the PPP leadership’s ‘unhappiness with his recent stances on issues’. The former PPP legislator posted a photograph on his Twitter handler, wherein he is seen smilingly presenting his resignation to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at his office.

Khokhar, who is son of the late Haji Nawaz Khokhar, a former deputy speaker, subsequently tweeted to clarify, “For those who are speculating about my political future, let me state clearly that I’m not joining any political party. I will try hard to maintain my independence.”

Two days back, he tweeted that he met a senior party leader today. He was conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with his political positions and wanted his resignation from the Senate. He gladly agreed to resign. “As a political worker, I cherish my right to express my opinions on matters of public interest. Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the Senate seat from Sindh. Differences aside, It’s been a wonderful journey with them and I wish them the best,” he wrote.

In his reaction, PTI Senior Vice-President Ch Fawad Hussain wrote on his Twitter account, “A principled resignation tendered. Good luck for his future endeavours.” Later, the Senate Secretariat issued a notification regarding his resignation and falling of the Senate seat vacant as a consequence. “Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, member of the Senate, has resigned his seat by writing in person before the Senate chairman.

The Senate chairman is pleased to accept his resignation and consequently his seat has become vacant in terms of Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with effect from November 10, 2022,” the notification reads.