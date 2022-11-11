12 women officers appointed in charge in six police stations

Islamabad: In order to provide equal representation of women in Islamabad police, around 12 women police officers were appointed as in-charge administration and investigation officers in six police stations.
The appointment was made following Inspector General Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan's directions to improve performance of the force. Earlier, women police officers were not appointed to any important post in any police station of Islamabad Capital Police. Women police officers have been posted in Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Kohsar, Aabpara, Shalimar and Margalla police stations.
