Eight arrested

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital police apprehended eight criminals including six beggars handlers held and recovered a dagger and drugs from their possession, a police public relations officer said. The Ramna police arrested six beggar's handlers. Similarly, Kirpa police team arrested an accused involved in drug peddling and recovered 1,030 gram hashish from his possession. Likewise, the Koral police arrested an accused and recovered a dagger from his possession.
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan gave a last chance to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz for...
ISLAMABAD: Amid the ongoing PTI protests on various roads, swift action taken here on Thursday by the Petroleum...
LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to Punjab Assembly former deputy speaker Dost...
ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has expressed satisfaction on the progress about implementation of Pakistan Raises Revenues ...
ISLAMABAD: The federal government is spending millions of rupees on the security of former prime minister Imran Khan,...
LAHORE: Punjab government has approved 14 days Umrah leave of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar. Moreover the S&GAD issued a...
Comments