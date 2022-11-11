Eight arrested

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital police apprehended eight criminals including six beggars handlers held and recovered a dagger and drugs from their possession, a police public relations officer said. The Ramna police arrested six beggar's handlers. Similarly, Kirpa police team arrested an accused involved in drug peddling and recovered 1,030 gram hashish from his possession. Likewise, the Koral police arrested an accused and recovered a dagger from his possession.