7th TDCP Thal Desert Rally starts from 17th

LAHORE: The 7th Tourism Development Corporation Pakistan (TDCP) Thal Desert Rally will be held on 17-20 November 2022. Over 100 professional drivers are expected to join the nine categories of the rally. A motorcycle race will also be organised on the occasion in which more than 20 dirt bikes will participate.

A trophy unveiling ceremony was held at a local hotel. There are trophies and cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at Faisal Stadium, Muzaffargarh. By now, 70 people have registered for the jeep rally and the Tourism Department is confident the number will exceed 100. The Thal Rally will cover a track of 200 km and culminate in Muzaffargarh.

TDCP Managing Director said a technical examination of the vehicles will be conducted at Chhanga Manga Tila. “We want to deepen the outreach of our activity. Thal Rally is the first to be arranged on the request of the locals of Layyah,” he said.

There will be a cultural night in Chobara, a tehsil of Layyah. At this fair, locals will set up stalls, and sell their handicrafts amid the fireworks event. Development is going on in the area. The event will also contribute to the socio-economic development of the region where the rally drivers will showcase their skills in the three-day event.

Secretary Tourism Punjab Asia Gull said, “Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is organising this rally in two districts of Muzaffargarh and Layyah to introduce them as a winter tourist destination and promote motorsports in Pakistan. After the great popularity of the Cholistan Desert Rally, the Thal Desert Rally has gained popularity in the surroundings of the Thal Desert as well.”

Pak Wheels is sponsoring the Thal jeep rally 2022. CEO Pak Wheels Sunil Munj hoped that the rally will attract people. Asked if women were also participating in the jeep rally, he said, “There were 9 female participants in the rally in Sarfaranga desert in Gilgit Baltistan and 6 of them were locals. This time too there are 6-7 females and it is really encouraging. There is no barrier for women. They should come forward and take part in the sport. Pak Wheels has made a video on how to ride a bike. We are encouraging women to become active and independent,” he said.

Jeep rallies are adventurous tourism in two deserts that Punjab has--Cholistan and Thal. Cholistan Jeep Rally is going on since 2005. In Cholistan, there were 8 female drivers in the last rally. Secretary TDCP said Tourism Department is doing some development along the Derawar Fort with an idea to build something like the Dubai Desert Safari here, it was learnt. Secretary Tourism, MD Tourism, drivers and media were also present at the ceremony.