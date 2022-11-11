Chinese delegation calls on planning minister

ISLAMABAD: A six-member delegation of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) led by its President Lin Songtian on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

They discussed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects after the recent visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to China. On the occasion, the minister said Pakistan has long-standing historic ties with China and the incumbent government has restarted CPEC under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif who recently visited China.

CPAFFC is a Chinese national people organization that engages in people-to-people diplomacy and the aim of this association is to enhance people’s friendship, and international cooperation on development.

Speaking to the delegation, Ahsan Iqbal said the CPEC has been revived since the new government came into power. He added that during the recent visit the Chinese President appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to restore CPEC projects and assured to continue cooperation. The minister assured full cooperation to the Chinese by facilitating in Pakistan so the CPEC projects could be further expedited. Lin Songtian said Chinese market has huge potential, providing profitability, stability and efficiency of business and assured the minister to cooperate in all the sectors.

He asserted that China would send a group of experts to Pakistan so they could exchange their experience to execute several projects. This will increase avenues for multi-faceted cooperation and will add a new leaf in the friendship and cooperation between the countries, he added.