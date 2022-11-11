Pervaiz approves automated umbrellas for two shrines

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved the installation of automated umbrellas at the compounds of shrines of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh in Lahore and Hazrat Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan.

While chairing a meeting about the Auqaf Department at his office, the CM ordered to complete the water supply scheme of Data Darbar in two weeks. He was told that a 1,500 feet long water supply line, out of a total of four thousand feet, has been replaced while the rest of the work is going on in full swing.

He also approved the construction of a multi-storey parking plaza which would be linked with Data Darbar's basement through an underground passage. It would also be linked through an overhead bridge for pedestrians.

Visitors, parking their vehicles in the parking plaza, would use the overhead bridge to cross the road, and a modern security system would be installed in the parking plaza. The CM announced that the remodelling and surface-lifting of Data Darbar Chowk would be done and disclosed that the initial plan for the upgradation of Darbar Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar has also been chalked out.

Giving the details, he added that an overhead bridge would be built along with a parking plaza for visitors. He also ordered early completion of the provision of facilities for visitors including the upgradation of the dispensary and almonry of Darbar Fariduddin Ganj Shakar.

Besides, the provision of facilities in Darbar Baba Hazrat Mauj Darya would be completed soon; he added and informed that funds for special allowance announced for Auqaf Dept employees have been released.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) composed of Rector Dr Jonathan, former rector Dr James A. Tebbe, Registrar Dr Nayer Fardows, Dr Alexander John Malik and Dr Matthew met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, CM termed FCC one of the best institutions whose students have brought laurels home in every field. Free education is given up to graduation level in Punjab to ensure that needy students could fully benefit from modern educational opportunities; he said and added that the educational facilities will be further improved while ensuring that educational schemes will be completed on a priority basis.

Alongside this, strict punishments are being enacted to overcome the drug menace in educational institutions, he mentioned and stated that the educational role of every private institution, including the FCC, is valuable, and their problems would be resolved.

An education taskforce has also been established to improve the performance of colleges, universities and education boards, he further said.