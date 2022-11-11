Finality of prophethood oath to be part of marriage registration

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has assured the inclusion of the oath of finality of prophethood of Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in the marriage registration form for the Islamabad Capital Territory on the pattern of Nadra and passport forms.

The assurance was given by the Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Muhammad Sajjad while responding to a calling attention notice moved by Muhammad Jamaluddin, Salahuddin, Aliya Kamran and others on non-inclusion of the oath of finality of the prophethood of Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him] in the marriage registration form on the pattern of Nadra and passport forms, causing grave concern amongst the public.

The chair referred the matter to the standing committee of the house for further action. Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also observed that the legislation should be done for including the oath of finality of prophethood of Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in the marriage registration form.

Speaking on a point of order, Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz said Imran Khan was trying to sabotage the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to the country. “The PTI leadership staged a sit-in in the federal capital in 2014 due to which the visit of Chinese president to Pakistan was cancelled,” he said, adding that the government will ensure that no visit of any international important personality to the country was cancelled.

He appealed to the federal government to ensure smooth movement of the general public, which was being hampered by a political party with complete support of the Punjab government.

Drawing the House’s attention towards the closure of roads by the PTI activists, Riaz said hooliganism in the name of long march was continuing in Pakistan under the direct supervision of the Punjab Police. He demanded the federal government to uphold law and order in the country.

PMLN parliamentarian and Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said Imran Khan was playing with the country’s integrity. “In the past while in government, he played with the economy, foreign policy and internal policy,” he said and warned that the government will not tolerate any extreme measure taken against the national interest. Javed questioned as to what kind of protest and agitation the PTI leadership was doing.

“They are saying that their protest will be between Rawalpindi and Islamabad and it will continue till the end of this month,” he said. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) member Maulana Akbar Chitrali welcomed Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar’s announcement that the State Bank and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) would withdraw their appeals filed with the Supreme Court against the Federal Shariat Court’s verdict on interest-based system in the country.

He said the government should force private banks to withdraw their appeals against the Shariat Court’s decision. Meanwhile, the speaker announced that majority of PTI MNAs had nominated Afzal Khan Dhandla as their parliamentary leader in the House.