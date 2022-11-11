ECP member says court doesn’t stop proceedings

CEC contempt case against PTI chief, others

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Member from Sindh, Nisar Ahmad Durrani, while hearing the contempt of chief election commissioner (CEC) case, said on Thursday the high court had restrained the commission from taking adverse action but not stopped from holding proceedings in the case.

A four-member ECP bench warned that an action under Section 512 could be taken to declare Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and two others as absconders if they failed to appear in the contempt case on the next date of hearing.

He warned that the ECP might issue bailable warrants, which was not an adverse action. The ECP bench, headed by Nisar Durrani, resumed hearing in the case at the Election Commission Secretariat. Other members were Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice R Ikramullah.

The ECP had hinted at indicting Imran, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain during the hearing on Oct 26 over the alleged use of “intemperate and contemptuous” remarks against the commission and CEC.

“We will have no other choice after November 10 but to charge-sheet Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry if they fail to appear in the contempt case,” Durrani said. To this, Anwar Mansoor, who is Imran’s counsel, had contended that the question of legality of the show-cause notice should be decided first, as he argued it had been issued by the ECP secretary and not the commission. He argued that unless the issue was resolved, the show-cause notices were illegal.

When Mansoor requested the bench to hold the hearing after October 31, Nisar Durrani said there would be no option but to frame charges on or after Nov 10. However, during Nov 10 hearing, none appeared before the bench, while advocate Ali Bukhari appeared on behalf of the PTI and urged the ECP to adjourn the case, saying Faisal Chaudhry, the main lawyer, had been in Lahore and could not reach due to blockade of roads.

He added while Anwar Mansoor had been in Karachi. “I am an assistant lawyer and not the advocate in the case and they telephoned me to seek an adjournment in the case. I am filing a written application from Anwar Mansoor for an adjournment,” Bukhari said.

To this, one ECP member observed, “We have to meet the requirement of justice. You have yourself blocked the roads and are now saying could not make to this bench owing to the roadblocks.”

On the lawyer’s request for an adjournment, the bench asked him, “Are you assuring us they will appear on the next hearing?” Afterwards, the ECP bench adjourned the hearing of the case until Nov 22.