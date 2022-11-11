Over 1,000 students conferred on degrees at AJK varsity

MUZAFFARABAD: Over 1,000 students of University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were awarded degrees in various disciplines during the 19th convocation at the King Abdullah Campus of the university on Thursday.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry awarded gold medals to 49 distinctions holders. The President also conferred on degrees to 25 Ph.D., 201 M.Phil. and 774 graduates.

Barrister Sultan congratulated the students and their parents on the highest achievement of their life and encouraged them to move forward in their respective fields.

The vice chancellor of University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir described research as critical for better ranking of the university and a national need for local technology development and skilled human resource production.