MMC allowed to start FCPS training

MARDAN: The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) on Thursday granted accreditation to the Neurosurgery Department of MMC for starting the FCPS training programme.

The accreditation has been granted on the basis of a physical inspection by three members of CPSP who had visited the hospital recently. They included Neurosurgeon Prof Dr Mumtaz Ali, Dr Farooq Azam and Dr Waqar Alam Jan.

In-charge Neurosurgery Department Assistant Professor Dr Naeemul Haq termed the development a great achievement.

He thanked the college and hospital management for extending full support in making the inspection a success. Dr Naeemul Haq hoped the accreditation would provide an opportunity for young doctors to get FCPS training and horn their skills and enhance their knowledge.

He said the programme would help improve the quality of healthcare services at the hospital in general and Neurosurgery in particular.