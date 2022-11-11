Nowshera flood-hit people appeal for compensation

PESHAWAR: Flood-affected people and farmers in the Nowshera district have appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to release compensation amount, seeds and fertilizers to them.

Torrential rains and devastating floods in the Kabul River on August 28 destroyed crops, and vegetables on hundreds of acres of land and damaged a number of houses in Kheshgi Payan, Kheshgi Bala, Nowshera Kalan, Amankot, Pir Sabaq, Misri Banda and other towns and villages located on both sides of the river in the district.

“The floods washed away dozens of houses in Kheshgi Payan village alone. The officials from the Revenue Department and district administration visited the affected areas soon after the flood and promised compensation but no amount was paid to the flood-hit people in the village to date,” said Khalid Khan, who said the floodwater had pulled down a wall of his farmhouse located near the Kabul River in Zamandzai.

He said the local patwaris and other officials of the Nowshera district visited the affected areas and conducted a survey but the people were still waiting for compensation. The rubble and debris of the damaged houses and fallen walls were lying on the spots.

Similarly, a local farmer in Kheshgi village, Sareer Khan, said the floods had destroyed his crops near the river and the Agriculture Department had promised to provide the affected farmers with wheat seeds and fertilizers free of cost. He alleged that the local officials at the Agriculture Department were creating hurdles in the provision of seeds and fertilizers.

“The floods damaged wheat and maize crops on hundreds of acres of land. The government had promised compensation for the losses but it is yet to be paid to the affected farmers in the Nowshera district,” he added.

The flood-hit people in Nowshera Kalan and other affected villages in the district appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to release the amount as promised by the federal and provincial governments so that they could rebuild the damaged houses.