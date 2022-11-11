Members of Bara traders’ union sworn in

BARA: Newly elected office-bearers of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran Bara took oath of their offices on Thursday.

Bara Seyasi Ittehad president Shah Faisal Afridi administered oath to the office-bearers of the traders’ union at a ceremony in Bara Press Club.

Politicians, shopkeepers, members of civil society, elders and journalists were present on the occasion.

The new office-bearers included president Ali Muhammad, vice-president Khial Muhammad Afridi, general secretary Rafiq Afridi, finance sectary Jehanzeb Khan and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Muhammad said that Bara used to be a business hub before militancy. He said the government should focus on the development of Bara Bazaar as it was closed for eight years in militancy.

“We want the government to help traders of the merged districts as they have suffered due to militancy since long,” he said.

Shah Faisal Afridi said that business was the backbone of the country. He said the Bara Bazaar was a strong trade centre in Pakistan but unfortunately it was destroyed in military operations and militancy.