Academic block inaugurated at KMU

PESHAWAR: Founder director of the Institute for Global Health and Development and Center of Excellence in Women and Child Health at Aga Khan University Karachi, Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhutta, along with a team visited Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Thursday.

A press release said that Dr Bhutta was accompanied Prof Dr Uzairul Ghani and Dr Jamie Stewart, while KMU vice chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, Director of KMU Institute of Public Health & Social Sciences Dr Saima Afaq, faculty and other relevant administrative officers were also present on the occasion.

The release said the purpose of this visit was to establish collaboration between KMU clinical trial experts, statisticians, economists, clinicians, and project managers through research networking. On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar A. Bhutta also visited KMU Public Health Reference Lab, Pharmacology Lab, and Clinical Trial Unit IPH besides inaugurating Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar A. Bhutta Academic Block.

Earlier, while giving a briefing to Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta and his team, vice chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that the Clinical Trials Unit, being the backbone of ethical clinical research establishes the research governance and ensures quality research by safeguarding the integrity of researchers, study participants and the trial itself yet catering to the need of local population by generating high-quality evidence.

He said researchers, study participants, and trials play a key role in providing high-quality evidence that meets the needs of the local population.