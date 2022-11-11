Mayor slams KP govt for taking credit for multi-storied parking plaza

PESHAWAR: Mayor of Capital Metropolitan Government Zubair Ali has criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for inaugurating the multi-storied Parking Plaza at Namak mandi in his absence.

Mayor Zubair Ali said the KP government had started resorting to dishonest practices. He said the Capital Metropolitan Government bore all the expanses of the project but the provincial government was taking credit for it, adding the Capital Metropolitan Government had and not the provincial government paid Rs500 million for the project.

Explaining his point, he said that the property where the parking plaza had been set up in Namak Mandi was owned by the Capital Metropolitan Government and it had funded the project. He said that he held meetings with the minister and secretary for Local Government and requested them that the parking plaza should be inaugurated jointly by the Capital Metropolitan Government and KP government.

He said that despite differences with the provincial government, the Capital Metropolitan Government had prepared banners for the joint inauguration of the project and made all arrangements for it.

The mayor said he had invited the chief minister and LG minister for the joint inauguration of the parking plaza to promote friendly relations with the KP government, but the provincial government inaugurated the facility without even informing him who had been elected by the people of Peshawar.

Zubair Ali said the Capital Metropolitan Government had invited representatives of the bazaars to welcome the chief minister on this occasion. However, he said, the KP government acted otherwise. He made it clear to the KP government that such practices would not be tolerated in the future.

The mayor complained that the KP government was not willing to release funds to the Local Governments even after a year when these were installed after elections were held in phases.