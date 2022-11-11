Harassment cases: Govt urged to set up body at workplace

MANSEHRA: The Aawaz district forum on Thursday demanded the government to ensure establishment of committees to check women harassment in the workplace.

“The government has introduced the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010, but public and private sectors departments are yet to enforce this law in letter and spirit,” Sajida Tabassum, a former MPA, told the forum organised by the Saibaan Development Organisation here.

The forum’s men and women members belonging to different segments of the society through a resolution asked the provincial government to address core issues faced by the women and children in the district.

“Women employees working in public and private sectors departments have still been harassed, but there is no check on it as almost all departments are yet to establish the committees where such complaints could be moved by the victims,” Iram Waheed, the social activist of a nongovernmental organisation, said.

She added that the deputy commissioner should ensure that such a committee, also having the representation of female employees, should immediately be established in both public and private sector departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadia Saleem Advocate said that the forum provided legal assistance to female victims.

Zahoor Ahmad said that the medical board, which determines the disabilities of the applicants, should be created at every tehsil for the convenience of PWDs.

Rafique Abbasi told the forum that a committee consisting of male and female members was constituted, which would meet the heads of different departments to ensure that anti-harassment committees were constituted there.

Abdul Haq Shah said that over 1000 applicants were appointed to vacant posts of teachers and lower-grade employees in both male and female education departments but people with disabilities were yet to be appointed depriving them of their rights.