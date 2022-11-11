Embracing new tech tools must for development: President Alvi

PESHAWAR: President Arif Alvi on Thursday said that trust and confidence of people in the insurance system is a must for a stable economy and prosperity of the country.

He was speaking as chief guest at a seminar titled “Role of Federal Insurance Ombudsman in provision of effective justice” organised by Federal Insurance Ombudsman at Governor’s House here.

The president said that steps should be taken to increase the ratio of insurance in GDP for which educating people and building their confidence on insurance is very essential for a vibrant economy.

He said that the alternative dispute resolution system (ADP) is the most efficient system adopted by the Federal Insurance Ombudsman to provide quick justice to insurance policy holders and resolve their monetary disputes instantly.

He said that as a parliamentarian from 2013-2018, he worked hard to evolve ADR system for the benefit of people as tens of thousands of cases were pending in courts, adding litigation in courts is lengthy as well as costly process to get justice. “We have to adjust our system so that people want to settle their disputes,” President Alvi said.

He appreciated all five federal ombudsman offices for resolving all complaints within 60 days. He stressed the need of embracing new technology, tools and innovations to compete with other countries.

Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Khawar Jamel said that his organisation was playing an important role in providing justice to every citizen without hiring any lawyer and without any monetary cost.

Among other distinguished participants, the seminar was attended by KP Assembly Speake and Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel.