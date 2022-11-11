EPI vaccinators stage protest against termination

CHARSADDA: Dozens of vaccinators of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) on Thursday staged a protest against their termination by the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Staging a protest rally outside the Charsadda Press Club, the vaccinators said that they were recruited as primary healthcare vaccinators some 11 months but all of a student the health department served termination notice on them with any

reason.

The protesters headed by Abdullah said that they had received pre-termination notices, which will be effective from November 30.

They rejected their termination and vowed that they would go to any extent to get their rights.

They claimed that they were permanent employees of the immunization programme and would continue to struggle to get their rights at all costs.

The EPI was launched to protect children by immunizing them against childhood tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus and measles.