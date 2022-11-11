UET provides best facilities to students despite limited resources, says VC

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Vice-Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Hussain on Thursday said that the

university would provide the students the best academic environment and facilities despite limited resources.

He was talking to the students at an interactive session arranged by the Department of Chemical Engineering of the university here. The opening ceremony of Pakistan Institute of Chemical Engineers (PIChE-2022) was also held on the occasion.

Dr Iftikhar said that the Department of Chemical Engineering had produced eminent graduates who were serving the needs of the country. He urged the students to work hard with dedication to achieve their career goals.

“All the disciplines at the university are accredited under the Pakistan Engineering Council’s Outcome-Based Education System (OBE), which have put their graduates on a par with international standards,” he added.

Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, Dean Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering and Prof. Dr. Muddasar Habib, Chairman Department of Chemical Engineering, also spoke on the occasion.

They urged the students to learn good human practices besides getting technical education. “Engineering education will make you good engineers but learning soft skills will make you good human beings,” Dr Muddasar said.

Later, Dr Iftikhar Hussain inaugurated a well-equipped gas engineering laboratory at the Department. The lab was established as part of funding by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to

sponsor a chair on gas engineering.

The project is sponsored by SNGPL through an annual grant of Rs2 million whereas UET Peshawar provides expertise for research to find solutions to the technical problems faced by SNGPL.

Prof Dr Misbahullah, Chairman Department of Industrial Engineering, Dr Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar UET Peshawar, Senior Faculty members and a large number of students were present on the

occasion.