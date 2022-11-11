Breast cancer awareness significance highlighted at session

PESHAWAR; Speakers at a session on Thursday shed light on the significance of breast cancer awareness, corporate social responsibility and special education for the masses.

The session One Stop Breast Cancer Clinic’s 1st ceremony celebration

was organized by the Surgery Department — Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) at the Khyber Medical College.

It focused on the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, carrying out self-examination and encouraging early detection to ensure survival.

Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Dean, KMC, in his welcome note said that the breast care clinic screened 7,000 women last year and now it was providing effective treatment to the patients.

First lady Begum Samina Alvi attended the session as the chief guest. She talked about the importance of breast cancer awareness, corporate social responsibility and special education for the masses.

She praised the KTH for the media campaigns which spread awareness and encouraged women to the screening that last year diagnosed 16 cases at the early stage.

The first lady lauded KTH Surgery Department for well managing the One-Stop Breast Care and winning the trust and respect of its patients.

She said it was a healthy sign that we were achieving our goals effectively and efficiently.

Chief patron Professor Dr. Mah Muneer and Assistant Prof Irum Sabir spoke about breast cancer. They said from 2019 to 2022 1,104 patients were treated, new cases were 825 and the lump removal tally stood at 223 in the KTH.

Dr Irum Sabir said there was a paradigm shift in the detection of breast cancer at an earlier stage in recent years and Dr Mah Muneer said we are offering the best possible care according to international guidelines.

The session saw a memorandum of an understanding signing ceremony between Green Star Social Marketing Limited and

the KTH to provide advanced screening and curative services to the community referred by GSM network providers and Sabz Sitara Hospital for early diagnosis.

The session was attended by Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar, the chairman of the Board of Governors, KTH, KTH/KMC faculty, consultants, admin

staff along with students from Khyber Medical College and Khyber College of Dentistry.