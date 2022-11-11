Initiative to replace plastic use

Islamabad : In Pakistan, 250 million tons of garbage primarily consists of plastic bags, pet bottles and food scraps, and 65 per cent of waste that ends up on beaches along the coastal areas includes water bottles, cans, plastic bags, and packaging, according to WWF-Pakistan.

An initiative to replace the use of plastic with bamboo was launched by the Chinese government in collaboration with the International Bamboo and Rattan Organisation (INBAR) at the opening ceremony of the Second Bamboo and Rattan Congress (BARC 2022) and celebration of INBAR’s 25th anniversary held here online.

As part of its measures to eliminate poverty and achieve sustainable development using bamboo, Pakistan joined INBAR as its 48th member state in 2021, Gwadar Pro it reported on Thursday. The cooperation on bamboo between China and Pakistan is also highlighted in a 2018 memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the National Forestry and Grassland Administration of China and Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change to increase cooperation on forestry, wildlife and biodiversity.