‘Population without health & education burden, security threat’

Islamabad : Dr Sabina Durrani, DG Population Programme Wing, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, has said that in a situation where the population lacks in health and education, it becomes a burden on the economy and a security threat.

Dr Durrani was giving a talk on ‘Population and food security’ organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute at the Institute of Regional Studies here Thursday. The talk was part of the Grand National Dialogue (GND) series being planned on a number of issues by IPRI.

Dr Durrani said that population is a chronic disorder and the issue needs a wider introspection other than family planning. She opined that the population can be productive and can contribute to economic growth. In 2018, the devolution of power to provinces was carried out primarily to improve the situation, she said adding that the institutional fault lines, like the competition over the resources coupled with the inability at provincial levels, failed to attain the desired outcome. Resultantly, she continued, the data on population submitted to the Federal level is not correct.

She exhorted that population is a national issue that needs Federal Government’s involvement and a single policy needs to be in place to tackle the population crisis. She was of the opinion that the aim should be to improve the quality of life for all in the country.

Dr Durrani said that the family size in our country of the educated class is not big whereas the poor and uneducated masses have more children. Their approach is that having more children is an asset. This thinking needs to be changed, she said and for that government and religious scholars need to play the lead role.

Giving details, she said that out of Rs26.4 billion allocated for family planning, the Government of Pakistan's contribution is Rs18.5 billion, whereas the rest is being provided by United Nations and that too through NGOs.