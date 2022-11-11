Number of dengue cases still high, 426 patients in a week

Rawalpindi : The number of confirmed patients of dengue fever being reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is still high despite a sharp fall in temperature in this region of the country at least in the last week.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that another 61 individuals belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district have tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 9,701 of which 14 patients have lost their lives.

It is important that in the last week, as many as 426 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi making an average of 61 patients per day, the same number recorded in the last 24 hours.

Data also reveals that the dengue fever outbreak has started becoming less severe in this region of the country but still the number of patients is much higher. The average number of patients who tested positive per day from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi which dropped down to 61 in the last week was well over 100 in the previous week.

From the Rawalpindi district, as many as 26 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours taking the tally from the district to 4,560. The infection has so far claimed three lives from the district.

On Thursday morning, the number of dengue fever patients undergoing treatment at the three teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital has dropped down to 81, the lowest number of patients admitted to allied hospitals in the last one-and-a-half months. Two of the admitted patients at the BBH were in critical condition on Thursday.

From ICT, as many as 35 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 5,141. To date, a total of 11 patients belonging to the federal capital have lost their lives due to the infection.