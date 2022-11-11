Co-Working Place inaugurated

LAHORE:Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta inaugurated Co-Working Place for young entrepreneurs at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library on Thursday in collaboration with Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Additional Secretary Sports Sanaullah, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, representatives of PITB and NGO Rehnuma were also present on this occasion. Mentor Sarfraz Kazmi gave a thorough briefing to Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta.

Talking on this occasion, Ehsan Bhutta said that initially two dozen students will work on their business ideas in the Co-Working Place. “Rs 3 lakh cash prize will be given to each top youth performer at Co-Working Place,” he added.

Ehsan Bhutta further said that Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab has provided a suitable platform for youth of the province to move forward. “Our youth is quite talented.