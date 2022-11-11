A life lived

At first sight,Daam-iKhayal by Tariq Mahmud is a daunting volume: a doorstopper tome of 592 pages to plough through. The hawk-like look of the septuagenarian author in the back-cover photograph, is equally intimidating, but indicative of his keen eye for detail.

Before plunging into the vast sea of prose, a foretaste is provided by the concise but comprehensive foreword.And savour one does, its vast spread of offerings. Here, as in life, there is something for everyone. To expect the tidy structure of an autobiography is to miss the intention of the author. The loose organisation often challenges coherence. The continuity is compromised with occasional lapses into repetition. The time-frame and tenses shift from the past to the present and back.

Not quite the "stream of consciousness" style, butclose. Then within each chapter are self-contained sections which may be read independently. It is like dipping into a miscellany with cameos of colleagues, vivid thumbnail sketches of acquaintances, generous portraits of friends and evocative descriptions of varied terrains and events that impressed, and occasionally even shaped, the author.

The volume blends the recollections of a memoir with the novel's sweep, the short story's sharp specific, travelogue's observations and ponderings, and the considered views of an official brief. Aural details and visual images provide an assembly of sense-memories of food, fruits, architecture and ways of living (p.42), his boyhood friends (p.26), the tonga as a mode of inter-village and village-town transport (p. 22), the teenager observing gypsy women bathing (p.27), the 1965 War (p.28-29) and teenage loves' manifestations in dense lanes and around tandoors (p.29-30). Here a bygone world comes alive.

The chapter on East Pakistan is a painful one (p. 47-85). It becomes particularly poignant because the author spent some of his happiest times there as a college student, then watched its bloody separation. Years later, he returns to it as Bangladesh. His Bengali friends and the zeitgeist have changed in subtle, barbed ways (p.504-528).

Even as he travels in remote areas of Balochistan, interior Sindh, the mountainous regions of northern Pakistan, like one's first love, East Pakistan perfumes his narrative.

On joining Pakistan Television Corporation, the author enters practical life (p. 92-106). The atmosphere of those early days at the Lahore station is deftly captured: the flurry of activity in the news-room, the general elections of 1970, the 1971 India-Pak War, the exchange of prisoners of war at the Wagah border, something to which this reviewer was also witness, the goings-on at the Press Club (p.110-113).

The author provides a good deal of information about colleagues, their foibles and idiosyncrasies. The portrait of RafiqGoraya (p.106-110) is skillfully evocative of a bye-gone era, and written with the experience of a master story-teller, giving restrained room to shared moments and nostalgia.

Life as a civil servant forms a large part of the book: the beginnings as a probationer and reaching the top of the power pyramid as a Federal Secretary.

At one minute, the officer is catering to the poorest of the poor, at another, interacting with the highest in the land. At one moment, he is in the stimulating company of writers and intellectuals, poets and musicians, singers, music aficionados and local grandees or shooting wild boars (p.174). The next, he is involved with sapping court work, field inspections, dicey law and order situations and security measures for Muharram, situations sparked by sectarian or political friction and corrupt officials (p. 137)

His courtier-like PA in Jhang, Allah Ditta (p. 185-86) was once a class-fellow of the Nobel Laureate DrAbdus Salaam. He had earlier served another writer-Deputy Commissioner, QudratUllah Shahab, who also mentioned him in his autobiography, Shahab Namah.

The chapter on Jhang also recounts his two meetings with the firebrand religious leader who created the Lashkar-iJhangvi.

The author's impressions of General Zia (p.146-47) and Prime Minister Bhutto (p.146-150) are significant.The elections of 1977 and the ensuing public agitation, the role of the police, General Zia's take-over and his devious claim to hold elections in 90 days (p. 152-165) are all observed by the civil officer.

The Zia-Junejo rift (p.416-19), Zia's death (p.421) and the power-politics within the bureaucracy and politicians, political intolerance (p.429), President Ghulam Ishaq Khan's reservations about Prime Minister Benazir's government (p.432), change of several prime ministers, the Lal Masjid fiasco (p. 495-96), international pressures (p.498-500) and action against Akbar Bugti (p. 500-503) are all mentioned meaningfully.

The author travels the length and breadth of the country and provides depth to the journeys through insightful observations and historical particulars. The author admires Singapore's miraculous transformation and the strength of the system founded by its first Prime MinisterLee Kuan Yew:

So what is pennedis all that is re-lived.

A life not written is a life not lived.

('Sonnet CXXXVIII', Twilight in the Soul).