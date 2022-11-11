Three ‘drug addicts’ found dead

LAHORE:Three men were found dead in different parts of the city on Thursday. A 30-year-old man was found dead near Lytton Road Rickshaw Market in Mozang police area. Similarly, another 30-year-old man was recovered dead from Lakshami Chowk, Qila Gujjar Singh and in third incident, a 35-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Garhi Shahu police.

Police claimed that these men, yet to be identified, were addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to the morgue. 1022 road accidents: At least fourteen persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The PESD responded to 1022 road accidents in all districts of the province. In these road accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1079 were injured.