Friday November 11, 2022
Lahore

Health dept open court

By Our Correspondent
November 11, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi has held an open court to listen to applicants. The secretary said applications will be heard on priority through open courts in the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education. It has been directed to process the requests of applicants immediately. He said the department has a respectable and beautiful waiting room for the convenience of applicants. “My office is always present to solve applicants’ problems,” he said.

