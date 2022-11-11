Four uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs17.181 billion on Thursday.

These schemes were approved in the 26th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Feasibility Study for the Project “Smart City Lahore Phase-I” (PC-II) at the cost of Rs70.101 million, Establishment of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, Lahore at the cost of Rs4.605 billion. Strengthening of the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology, Lahore at the cost of Rs5.697 billion and Integrated Farms Development in Punjab Barani Tract by ABAD at the cost of Rs825.100 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all P&D Board members, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.