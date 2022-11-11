World leaders won’t attend key biodiversity talks next month: UN

PARIS: World leaders will not attend high-stakes UN biodiversity talks in Montreal next month, a top official said on Thursday, despite fears their absence could scupper major breakthroughs at the meeting.

Hopes are high that a new global biodiversity framework will be agreed at the talks, dubbed COP15, despite a long list of targets that have yet to be agreed. The landmark framework outlines an ambitious agenda to protect the planet´s land, oceans and species -- and its backers hope it will be as instrumental as the Paris agreement was for climate change.

Some observers worry it will be hard to push through the blueprint without leaders at the meeting -- or end up with a watered-down version -- calling for their presence. The head of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) said on Thursday that heads of state and government will not travel to Montreal for COP15.

“We will not have heads of state and government,” Elizabeth Maruma Mrema told reporters. But she insisted she was “not worried at all” that no agreement would be forged and called for a bold commitment from countries.