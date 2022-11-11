UK police bail student arrested for egging Charles III

LONDON: A British university student who was arrested for throwing eggs at King Charles III on Thursday said he had been banned from carrying eggs in public as part of his bail conditions.

Patrick Thelwell, 23, was released from custody after Wednesday´s incident in York, northern England, during a visit by the monarch. North Yorkshire Police said he was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

None of the eggs hit Charles, 73, and he was ushered away by minders. Shouts of “not my king” were heard in the crowd and claims that Britain was “built on the blood of slaves”, prompting boos from other onlookers.