UK police bail student arrested for egging Charles III

LONDON: A British university student who was arrested for throwing eggs at King Charles III on Thursday said he had been banned from carrying eggs in public as part of his bail conditions.
Patrick Thelwell, 23, was released from custody after Wednesday´s incident in York, northern England, during a visit by the monarch. North Yorkshire Police said he was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.
None of the eggs hit Charles, 73, and he was ushered away by minders. Shouts of “not my king” were heard in the crowd and claims that Britain was “built on the blood of slaves”, prompting boos from other onlookers.
PARIS: World leaders will not attend high-stakes UN biodiversity talks in Montreal next month, a top official said on...
TUNIS: A Tunisian hired as a security guard despite a long criminal record is suspected of fleeing with 180,000 euros...
MADRID: Dozens of the world´s top museums issued a joint declaration on Thursday saying environmental activists who...
BEIJING: China´s leaders said they would not waver from their zero-Covid policy, state media reported on Thursday,...
PARIS: Commuters in London and Paris scrambled for alternatives on Thursday -- or just stayed home -- as public...
Comments