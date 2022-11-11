Seven dead in clashes between Philippine military and Muslim rebels

MANILA: Seven people have been killed in fighting between the Philippine military and Muslim rebels in the country´s south, authorities said on Thursday, in one of the deadliest clashes since a landmark peace pact was signed in 2014.

The ongoing fighting broke out Tuesday in Basilan island province, off the main southern island of Mindanao, following what the military said was a “miscommunication” between its soldiers and members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). For decades the Catholic-majority Philippines has been plagued by violent insurgencies, including a Muslim-led separatist uprising that has killed more than 100,000 people.