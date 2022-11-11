Central Punjab’s Zafar Gohar takes six wickets

LAHORE: Central Punjab had a second innings lead of 188 against Northern at stumps on day three of the four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 match, thanks to Zafar Gohar’s splendid bowling.
The left-arm orthodox recorded his first-class career’s 16th five-wicket haul, returning figures of six for 96 in 31.2 overs as Northern were bowled out for 333, in reply to Central Punjab’s 385, after beginning the day on 194 for three at the LCCA Ground.
Zafar snared five wickets on Thursday, including that of Umar Waheed, who fell four runs short of a century. Umar converted his overnight 42 into 96. He batted for 186 balls and hit 15 fours.
Central Punjab hurried to 136 for three in 25 overs after Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique were dismissed.
