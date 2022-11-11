BD beat Pakistan in first U19s one-day

LAHORE: Maruf Mridha’s four-wicket haul and half-centuries by openers Chowdhury Rizwan and Ashiqur Rahman Shibli handed Bangladesh a comfortable seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the first of three Under-19 one-day matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Mridha’s splendid opening spell reduced Pakistan to three for three after Bangladesh captain Ahrar Amin decided to bowl. Pakistan, however, managed to score 202, thanks to brilliant fightback from Arafat Minhas and Uzair Mumtaz.
Arafat top-scored with 77-ball 71 not out, smashing seven fours and four sixes, and Uzair scored 57 off 76 in which he hit four fours and two sixes. Tayyab Arif scored 28.
Pakistan’s Ali Raza dismissed both openers, but it was all too late by then as Sharear Sakib (18 not out) and Ahrar (seven not out) took the visitors over the line comfortably with 4.5 overs spare.
