Maddison gets England call for World Cup squad

UNITED KINGDOM: James Maddison has been rewarded with a call-up to England’s World Cup squad after his scintillating form for Leicester as Gareth Southgate showed faith in a series of players short on form or fitness.

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are included despite fitness concerns.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is also included despite being dropped at club level.

Maddison has only one senior cap, back in 2019, and has previously been overlooked by Southgate.

But of the players available to the England boss, only Harry Kane has scored and assisted more Premier League goals in 2022 than the Foxes midfielder.

The absence of Chelsea right-back Reece James means Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold will go to Qatar despite concerns over his defensive abilities.

Conor Gallagher is another surprise selection in midfield with Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse omitted.

Up front, Callum Wilson was selected ahead of Ivan Toney and Tammy Abraham to be Kane’s deputy.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21 before facing the USA and Wales in Group B.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw (both Manchester United), Eric Dier (Tottenham), John Stones, Kyle Walker (both Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher (both Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Forwards: James Maddison (Leicester), Phil Foden, Jack Grealish (both Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Lewandowski leads Poland into World Cup combat

Robert Lewandowski will lead Poland´s World Cup campaign with Barcelona´s goalscoring machine among the 26-man squad for Qatar named by coach Czeslaw Michniewicz on Thursday.

The selection process was "the most important decision of my life" Michniewicz said, revealing he had run his picks past Lewandowski.

"None of the 26 are going there for the atmosphere," he added.

"Each one is at such a level and such an ability that I can count on them at any time."

A lot will be counting on Lewandowski with Poland in a group containing Lionel Messi´s Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico against whom they open their campaign on November 22.

Michniewicz said nothing had changed in terms of Wojciech Szczesny of Juventus being his number one choice as keeper.

He is among 11 of the squad based in Italy.

The one area where the coach conceded there was an issue was in midfield, which led to a call up for AEK Athens´ Damian Szymanski.

"Damian has been playing great recently and his team are second (in the Greek Super League).

"I won´t hide that I spent a long time talking about it with Robert. I put forward my reasoning out of respect for the captain, this great player."

Lewandowski has yet to make his mark at a World Cup, and remains undoubtedly the key to Poland´s destiny.

The 34-year-old scored nine times in as many outings as Poland punched their ticket to Qatar, taking his haul to 25 goals in 19 games across the last two World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus/ITA), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna/ITA), Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia/ITA)

Defenders: Matty Cash (Aston Villa/ENG), Robert Gumny (Augsburg/GER), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria/ITA), Kamil Glik (Benevento/ITA), Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa/ENG), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia/ITA), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont/FRA), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Nicola Zalewski (Roma/ITA)

Midfielders: Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab/KSA), Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City/ENG), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens/GRE), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli/ITA), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord/NED), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina/ITA), Jakub Kaminski (Wolfsburg/GER), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens/FRA), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona/ESP), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC/USA), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus/ITA), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana/ITA).