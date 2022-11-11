NA body questions former PSB DG’s tours

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) has asked FIA's side of the story regarding the former Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (rtd) Asif Zaman’s international tours without the prior approval of the Prime Minister.

The Committee that met Thursday with MNA Nawab Sher Waseer in the chair took notice of the DG PSB’s foreign tours during his 18 months in office. “We have learned that despite clear written instructions, no permission was sought by the former DG before taking tours during his stay in the office. NOC from Prime Minister's Office is a must before taking such tours,” said a committee member. Wajiha Akram said that Standing Committee has received complaints against the former DG PSB. She asked how an officer of a DG level could ignore Cabinet Division instructions that say that NOC from PM is required before taking such tours.

“We never allowed former DG PSB to take such tours. Neither did the Ministry issue any NOC to the Col (rtd) Asif Zaman,” Secretary Ministry of IPC Ahmad Hanif said.

He said the former DG issued NOC to himself before taking tours abroad.

The Committee has ordered that the FIA officials should be summoned in the next meeting to get their point of view as to why the former DG was allowed to travel abroad without an NOC.

“A full-fledged inquiry is required to ascertain why such tours were carried out without the prior approval of the PM and taking the Cabinet Division in confidence,” said a committee member.

When the former DG was approached for his point of view he said he sought permission from IPC Ministry. “I sought permission from the Ministry to take these tours. These tours were also supported by the PSB Governing Board,” Asif said.

The NA Committee also expressed dissatisfaction with the slow-paced development work at the Pakistan Sports Complex premises and formed a committee headed by Shahida Rehmani to look into several complaints the committee has received in this connection.