CITY PULSE

Karachi Biennale 2022

The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held until November 13 at Hamid Market, NJV High School, Jamshed Memorial Hall, NED University (City Campus), Sambara Art Gallery, VM Art Gallery, IBA (City Campus), IVS Gallery and Alliance Francaise. Call 021-35157566 for more information.