IO told to arrest Manzoor Pashteen, MNA Mohsin Dawar

An anti-terrorism court has reissued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement chief Manzoor Pashteen and MNA Mohsin Dawar over their failure to join the trial in a sedition case.

Both PTM leaders face charges of committing sedition, rioting and delivering speeches against state institutions at an “unlawful” gathering in Shah Latif Town in 2018. As the ATC-X judge, who is conducting the trial in the judicial complex inside the central jail, resumed the hearing, the investigating officer informed him that the non-bailable warrants issued by the court couldn’t be executed on the absconding accused. He sought more time to execute the arrest warrants against Pashteen and Dawar and produce them before the court.

The judge, accepting his request, reissued the non-bailable warrants for the arrest of both accused. The IO was told to arrest and produce them at the next hearing on November 19. An FIR was lodged against the PTM leaders under sections 124-A (sedition), 148 (rioting with deadly arms), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (punishment for defamation), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the PPC.