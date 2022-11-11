CS approves 586 jobs in 22 departments on deceased quota

Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput has approved 586 jobs to be offered in 22 departments of the government on the deceased quota.

He accorded approval to the decision on Thursday while presiding over a meeting, which was attended by the Board of Revenue members, the home department secretary, the School Education and Literacy Department secretary, the health secretary and others.

In the meeting, eight jobs were okayed in the agriculture department, 26 in the revenue department, six in the college education department, and seven in the livestock department. Likewise, 67 jobs would be given in the health department, 53 in the irrigation department, eight in the population department and 15 in the works and services department. Similarly, 276 jobs were approved in the school education and literacy department, 81 in the municipalities and eight in its population department.