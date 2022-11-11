Woman disappears after leaving minor boy’s body in ambulance

A middle-aged woman left the body of a minor boy in an ambulance near a private hospital in Bahadurabad on Thursday and vanished.

Police said the woman drove the boy, aged between 11-12 years, with severe torture marks all over his body to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries. As the doctors pronounced him dead, the woman asked an ambulance driver from the Edhi Foundation standing outside the hospital to take the body to Alamgir Welfare Trust for a bath and told him that she would follow the ambulance in her car.

After a couple of minutes, the women disappeared. The car that the woman was driving was owned by a person, namely Farhan Javed, the police said, adding there was nothing in the boy’s pocket that could help them identify him. They said the deceased had been shifted to the hospital for legal proceedings. They said that apparently the boy was a domestic worker at the woman’s house, and she might have tortured him for some reason. They said they were searching for the woman with the help of circumstantial evidence.