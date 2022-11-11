Three, including two firefighters, injured in fire at Shershah scrap market

Two firefighters were among three persons who suffered injuries after a fire broke out on Thursday morning at a scrap market in the Shershah area of the city.

The blaze was controlled around noon due to efforts lasting more than five hours. As the fire erupted, it soon spread to many shops. More than eight fire brigade vehicles participated in the fire extinguishing job.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade said three people, including two firefighters, suffered injuries. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. According to a security guard who was on duty at the scene, the fire broke out in one of the shops at the market at around 6:30am. The market administration, however, stated that if the first two fire tenders that had arrived at the scene had put out the fire properly, there would not have been much damage.

The market administration called for hiring youths in the fire brigade as elderly firefighters could not handle such incidents properly. “The fire spread due to the negligence of the fire brigade and more than 60 shops were damaged as a result,” Malik Zahid, the president of the market union, claimed.

The affected shopkeepers and market management said the fire had caused them losses worth millions of rupees. They said the market was the largest market of scrap items in Asia. Meanwhile, the fire brigade spokesperson said that initially, four fire tenders were despatched to the market but as they were not enough, four more fire tenders were rushed to the site.

According to the fire authorities, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained. They said that due to the narrow streets in and around the market, the firefighters faced difficulty in extinguishing the flames. Moreover, they added, there was no firefighting equipment at the market.

Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed told the media that the fire department was informed about the incident at 7:11am. He explained that two shops had been severely damaged, and seven to eight other shops partially damaged.

“There are a lot of power poles in the area. Despite a power cut in the area, electric current spread,” he said, adding that eight fire tenders and two water bowsers took part in the operation. He said the water board cooperated with the fire brigade and supplied water to douse the fire.