GDA offers to play role of mediator between federal govt and PTI

In view of the current political situation in the country, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has offered to mediate between the ruling coalition in the federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“If this alarming chaos was not controlled, Pakistan would suffer a big loss. Everyone has to withdraw from their position. The parliament, army, and judiciary should play their role for the sake of the country,” said GDA central leader Dr Safdar Ali Abbasi as he addressed a press conference at the Functional House Clifton along with Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) General Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim.

Dr Abbasi said the GDA was part of the coalition government led by the PTI. We stood with Imran Khan his in good and bad times, he said, adding that the PTI, however, boycotted the National Assembly but the three GDA MNAs were still participating in the House.

He said Pakistan was heading towards political and economic deterioration and to prevent that, all the stakeholders, including the army, judiciary and political parties, needed to play their part. “I am not blaming anyone but everyone needs to show flexibility or else there would be nothing left for politics.”

He also stated that the GDA was an alternative to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh. Rahim said the Sindh government had left the flood victims alone. Dozens of people had died of hunger, he claimed, adding that the GDA had been trying its best to assist the flood-affected people of the province.

He said that owing to the incompetence of the provincial government, farmers in the inundated areas had not been able to cultivate crops. The Sindh government was yet to take steps for well-being of the flood victims, he stated.

Regarding the PTI, Rahim said the GDA’s politics was not dependent on the PTI. He added that the GDA should not be considered a subsidiary party of the PTI. He said the GDA’s politics centered around Sindh and it would accept nothing against the interests of the province.

He maintained that the GDA had decided to ally itself with the PTI to fight against the PPP. “Pir Pagara is ready to mediate between the government and the opposition for the sake of democracy,” he said.

Regarding the delay in the local government elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, he said the GDA believed that both the PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan wanted to escape the local elections. On the occasion, Mir Humayun Khan Mugheri, a political personality of Kamber-Shahdadkot, announced his decision to join the GDA along with his supporters.