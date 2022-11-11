Search for truth

This letter strongly condemns the brutal murder of a Pakistani journalist: Arshad Sharif. It is incumbent upon the government and the law-enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate this brutal murder and bring the culprits to justice.
The United Nations should be contacted to form a team to probe the matter as transparently as possible. None of us would want the issue to be buried under the sand like the deaths of Benazir Bhutto and Liaquat Ali Khan.
Sheeba Ajmal
Peshawar
