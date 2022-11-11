What’s in our food?

The use of contaminated, low quality or spoilt ingredients in food has become quite common in the food streets of Karachi. This has led to a rise in cases of food poisoning and stomach diseases, especially among young people.

There are departments in place whose job it is to monitor the quality of the food being served in these restaurants, and yet, they appear to have been given a free hand to serve unsafe food with impunity. The relevant authorities must come forward and address the issue as soon as possible.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi