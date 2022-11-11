Disaster era

This letter refers to the article ‘Disaster after disaster’ (November 6, 2022) by Nudrat Fatima. The article highlights the fact that the rise in global temperatures is leading to more unpredictable and extreme weather patterns. This poses many risks to humanity and all other forms of life on this planet.
Pakistan is among the countries that are most vulnerable to the adverse impacts of global warming. We must do more to try and reverse global warming both at home and abroad, while also increasing our capacity to deal with climate change-induced disasters.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
