Stop the abuse

This letter refers to the article, ‘Change for the better’ (November 09, 2022) by Sharmila Faruqi. The article highlights the prevalence of physical, sexual and mental abuse of women in Pakistan, claiming that, according to an estimate, “approximately 70-90 per cent of Pakistani women are subjected to domestic violence”.
The government has failed to take action on this issue, and, as a result, our sisters and mothers are not safe in this country. One must ask why the government has not taken the necessary steps to combat this issue.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
