Ceaseless squabbles

From an angry mob shouting at PM Shehbaz Sharif in the middle of the Masjid-e-Nabvi to the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, it is quite evident that Pakistan has become a nation divided. The people have shattered into hostile squabbling factions, with no tolerance for any difference of opinion. This acrimonious political atmosphere is sowing the seeds of discord, especially among the young people, and destroying any chance for peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is facing multiple challenges, ranging from dwindling foreign reserves, the floods and soaring inflation. In such circumstances, political instability is the last thing we need. All the political factions must realize that the country is paying the price for their battles. The people in power must act in the larger interests of the nation and abandon their selfish vendettas.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana