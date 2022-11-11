Never say die

Success is never final and failure is never fatal, but the best part of every successful story is the failure, which makes it all the more rewarding. The Pakistan cricket team are a brilliant illustration of this concept. After qualifying for the final of T20 World Cup, Pakistan lost its first two games against India and Zimbabwe, respectively. It seemed like all hope of reaching the semi-finals had been lost, but the team bounced back, proving their doubters and critics wrong.

Having secured a win against New Zealand, our heroes are now bound for the finals. I would like to send my best wishes to our boys in green, that they may bring the T20 World Cup back to Pakistan after 13 years.

Dr Asif Ali Khowaja

Karachi