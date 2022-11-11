 
November 11, 2022
Newspost

Life without power

November 11, 2022

Many towns in Turbat are suffering from a shortage of electricity. Most of the time, the residents have to make do without any power. This causes major inconveniences and discomfort to the people of these towns, who are left to wonder why they have been deprived of a fundamental right.

Abid Baloch

Turbat

