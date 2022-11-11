Life without power

Many towns in Turbat are suffering from a shortage of electricity. Most of the time, the residents have to make do without any power. This causes major inconveniences and discomfort to the people of these towns, who are left to wonder why they have been deprived of a fundamental right.
Abid Baloch
Turbat
This letter strongly condemns the brutal murder of a Pakistani journalist: Arshad Sharif. It is incumbent upon the...
The use of contaminated, low quality or spoilt ingredients in food has become quite common in the food streets of...
This letter refers to the article ‘Disaster after disaster’ by Nudrat Fatima. The article highlights the fact...
This letter refers to the article, ‘Change for the better’ by Sharmila Faruqi. The article highlights the...
From an angry mob shouting at PM Shehbaz Sharif in the middle of the Masjid-e-Nabvi to the assassination attempt on...
Success is never final and failure is never fatal, but the best part of every successful story is the failure, which...
Comments