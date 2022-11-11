As winter approaches, it is time for Pakistan to rethink its gas policy. Liquefied natural and petroleum gas are becoming more and more expensive with each passing day. And yet, Pakistan is becoming increasingly dependent on LPG and LNG to make it through the winter months. This is utterly perplexing, given that we have abundant natural gas deposits.

We should invest more in developing our local resources and industry rather than throwing away our precious foreign exchange on expensive commodities we should not need. We have all the resources and tools available to us, so there is no excuse for continuing to rely on expensive imported gas.

Muhammad Imran

Sargodha