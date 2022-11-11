As winter approaches, it is time for Pakistan to rethink its gas policy. Liquefied natural and petroleum gas are becoming more and more expensive with each passing day. And yet, Pakistan is becoming increasingly dependent on LPG and LNG to make it through the winter months. This is utterly perplexing, given that we have abundant natural gas deposits.
We should invest more in developing our local resources and industry rather than throwing away our precious foreign exchange on expensive commodities we should not need. We have all the resources and tools available to us, so there is no excuse for continuing to rely on expensive imported gas.
Muhammad Imran
Sargodha
This letter strongly condemns the brutal murder of a Pakistani journalist: Arshad Sharif. It is incumbent upon the...
The use of contaminated, low quality or spoilt ingredients in food has become quite common in the food streets of...
This letter refers to the article ‘Disaster after disaster’ by Nudrat Fatima. The article highlights the fact...
This letter refers to the article, ‘Change for the better’ by Sharmila Faruqi. The article highlights the...
From an angry mob shouting at PM Shehbaz Sharif in the middle of the Masjid-e-Nabvi to the assassination attempt on...
Success is never final and failure is never fatal, but the best part of every successful story is the failure, which...
Comments