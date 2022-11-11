Soaked in misery

It has been two months since the unprecedented floods ravaged Pakistan, and the flood victims are still waiting for help. Millions remain without food or shelter and many areas are still flooded. Several times, the victims have complained about the lack of support. Should political issues be prioritized over giving the flood victims the help they need? The political parties have to make the wellbeing of the flood victims their top priority.
Alia Asad Ullah
Turbat
