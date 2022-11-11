Assassination blues

The Friday Column

By Raoof Hasan

In an excessively fractious environment, political violence has been raised to a new level which is absolutely untenable. The criminally-planned and dastardly-executed assassination attempt on the person of Imran Khan last Thursday, that he escaped miraculously, is an apt indication of an urge to settle matters not by fighting in the political domain in accordance with democratically-accepted methods, but through physical elimination of people.

It only proves that Khan is much too formidable a force to be contained politically, so extra-political methods are required to stop his growing popularity among the people.

The reason behind the assassination attempt was simple. Going by the numbers that greeted the march at every city and town that it passed through, it became increasingly clear that a mammoth sea of people would descend upon Islamabad when it reached there. The city has already been turned into a hideous fortification in anticipation of that, with every road blocked with containers, posing a deadly threat to traffic. Yet it will not be possible to handle that sea of crowd.

Consequently, the one who was heralding the challenge was attacked. This was not another Nawaz Sharif who would run away to London, or a Zardari who would decamp to Dubai, or a Fazalur Rehman who would take refuge behind the walls of his seminaries that prosper on indoctrinating violence among innocent and impressionable minds, or the defeated and vanquished political elite, malevolently engaged in piecing together sinister methods and strategies to counter a force that threatened to push them into political oblivion.

Khan is different. He is made of a different mettle. He would never submit before such draconian and dictatorial tactics, bereft of democratic values and norms and smacking of murder and mayhem. Even the thought of a comparison with the ruling retinue of convicts, criminals and absconders is odious. He would only play with cards which reflect the values that he stands for, that he cherishes: eliminating the blood-sucking mafias and turning Pakistan into a peaceful social welfare state espousing the ideals of equity, equality and justice. So, the march was stopped and assassins aimed for Khan, but fate had scripted a different story for him. He survived.

The cover-up attempt was horrendous. A confessional statement of the person, allegedly responsible for firing the shots, was circulated within less than an hour by the national television which was then picked up by other channels and publications. Even the cause that prompted his act was highlighted and an impression was generated that the criminal had been arrested and the chapter stood closed.

It was an extremely crude effort at covering up a horrible crime that needed to be investigated by the best we have in the country as it could have impacted the fate and destiny of a state and its people. After all, it was not just an attack on an individual. It was an assault on a person who reflects the dreams and aspirations of a whole nation. This is amply manifested in the robust demonstrations held throughout the country in the aftermath of the assassination attempt.

Palpable fear grips various components of the ruling echelons. First, there was a failure to ascertain the mammoth challenge Khan would pose after being deposed. Instead of becoming irrelevant, he has grown in size and stature and today inspires a whole nation to support the cause of holding free and fair elections to induct a government that would command their confidence. Having deposed him through a foreign-dictated and locally-executed conspiracy, they have not been able to get a measure of the power that he genuinely commands.

In the process, the vilest of methods have been employed to force his colleagues into submission and elicit confessional statements. From harassing and threatening them to instituting fake cases to subjecting them to custodial torture to humiliating them by producing deep-fake videos and audio tapes, they have just about stooped to the lowest of the lows to somehow address the challenge that Khan poses. Instead of decreasing his popularity, these brutal methods have further raised his stature among the people – both in Pakistan and outside – as is clearly evidenced in the commentaries which have been broadcast and scripted since the failed assassination attempt.

Based on intelligence input that Khan had been receiving, he named three suspects for having plotted his assassination. As per the prevalent laws and practice, these names should have been made part of the First Information Report (FIR) about the incident. Under immense pressure, the police authorities refused to incorporate the names of the suspects in the FIR. The Supreme Court ordered its registration which has since been done, but again the attempt to have the names included was thwarted.

Consequently, Khan and PTI have refused to accept the FIR for proceeding further in the matter. Instead, instructions have been given to the legal teams to take the matter to the apex court so that a credible FIR could be registered and proceedings initiated to probe the assassination attempt.

In an act of monumental defiance, Khan has announced the recommencement of the march from the very spot where he was attacked. Contingents from various places throughout Punjab will join the main march and proceed to Rawalpindi where Khan, after recuperating from the injury, will join it and lead it from there on. Contingents from various parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will also reach Rawalpindi to turn the gathering into a sea of people. This would be impossible to contain by the government which is already tottering with fear. They have requisitioned police contingents from Sindh and have also called in the Rangers to face the angry and charged marchers who have only one demand: holding immediate free and fair elections so that a government with genuine mandate could be installed to pull the country out of the pit that it has plunged into.

With little likelihood of the federal government capitulating, we appear headed towards confrontation which may also lead to an influx of a level of violence to further vitiate the political environment. The march is not melting away. Instead, its second launch will be much more robust and charged than before.

Khan has taken the abuse. He has been sprinkled with heavy doses of venom and ridicule. He has now even taken the assassin’s bullets. All this has only made him more determined and resolute to eliminate the mafias. The battle rages on.

The writer is a political and security strategist and the founder of the Regional Peace Institute in Islamabad. He tweets @RaoofHasan